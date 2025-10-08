"Daring Peace: Sant'Egidio, Diplomacy, and a World at War" by Marco Impagliazzo

To dare to speak of peace may seem naive in a time dominated by force and multiplying wars.

According to the ACLED (Armed Conflict Location & Event Data) conflict index, there are currently 50 cases of “extreme,” “high,” or “turbulent” levels of conflict in the world. After declining during the ’90s, wars between states began to increase again in the new millennium. What has never declined, however, is the rate of violence linked to internal crises or terrorism, with particularly brutal cases such as the civil war in Algeria (1991–2002), which may have claimed some 200,000 victims, and which I personally engaged with when the Community of Sant’Egidio attempted a mediation (1994–1996) to prevent further massacres.



I could also mention the wars in the Democratic Republic of the Congo—a series of conflicts ongoing since 1996 that have claimed many victims. In the tormented Kivu region, in the city of Goma at the heart of that war, Sant’Egidio lost one of its young members, beatified as a martyr by Pope [Leo/Francis—original reference unclear] on June 15 this year. [Name as in source text:] Fiber Buanachui, a 26-year-old customs officer, refused to give in to corruption in 2007, and was tortured and killed amid that climate of extreme violence.



A world with so many conflicts—especially when they do not stop and become permanent—numbs the mentality of individuals and peoples. People grow accustomed to war as a way to solve problems, or accept it as an inevitable effect of situations deemed unchangeable. This habit becomes resignation in the face of crises, rehabilitating war and making people think peace is impossible—or at least very difficult.



This is what most of our Western societies think today in the face of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. In the jargon of analysts, they are “intractable conflicts.” Yet, despite this resigned, conformist habit, a demand for peace survives in the world—especially among ordinary people. It is a widespread aspiration that is little heard, often silenced by the media, or drowned out by the noise of war. On the few occasions when this dream of peace emerges, it is mostly derided or criticized as naive, “do-gooder” idealism.



Today war seems to be the only language of international relations. Unfortunately, even in the West, people no longer believe in the power of diplomacy—that is, negotiation and reasonable discussion. The idea that one can reach a compromise by giving up part of one’s own reasons seems impractical, or in some cases even unfair. We are very far from the “never again” of 1945, far from the spirit that created the United Nations here in New York after the global and atrocious Second World War—the time of the “Jamais plus la guerre” cried by Paul VI at the United Nations on October 4, 1965, when he introduced himself and the Church as “experts in humanity.” That time seems long gone.



At the end of World War II, Westerners developed an awareness that seems to have vanished today: namely, considering war an unjust instrument that produces injustice, or at best gives rise to a peace that is never completely just. In other words, the idea matured that war is a perverse mechanism, not an instrument of impartiality. Just before the outbreak of the world conflict, Pope Pius XII said, “Everything is lost by war; nothing is lost by peace.” Today, these words sound like distant echoes, lost in the noise of history—yet they represent the experience of an entire generation that went through the furnace of war and witnessed its horrors. Symbols of those horrors were the Shoah and the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Humankind discovered itself capable of imagining genocide and creating weapons able to destroy all humanity. These are, of course, different events and cannot be placed on the same level; what I want to say is that both revealed humankind’s limited capacity when carried away by the demon of war.



The only way to hear the hushed cry for peace is to stand on the side of the victims: those who die, who are wounded, who have lost loved ones, homes, their country—those who have lost everything. This is the testimony of the Community of Sant’Egidio: to look at the world from the point of view of victims—of all victims—without distinction and without ranking them, without creating a marketable competition among them. The absurdity of war can truly be seen from the side of victims who have no voice and often remain anonymous. We want to remember their names and stories. Absurdly, we do not even know their number. It is paradoxical: while there is so much talk about war and weapons, we do not know the number of victims in every war.



The first to pay the price are the defenseless: children, women, the sick, the elderly, the poor, people with disabilities. Two days ago in Rome, we welcomed a little three-year-old from Gaza with severe disabilities and no family. Terrible. In short, the price is paid first by those who cannot flee. And war continues to kill long after it has ended: think of landmines; of refugees; of suffering people fleeing aimlessly, as we see in the images from Ukraine—and we see in Gaza.



In Ukraine, there are no official figures—only estimates. According to available information, Ukrainian military casualties number around 60,000, while the Pentagon speaks of more than 80,000, and 400,000 wounded and maimed. Russian losses are estimated at one million—data to be verified. In Gaza, we know the number of victims of the atrocious October 7 attacks: about 1,200 people killed, plus over 250 hostages; we have almost all the faces—an immense tragedy that did not spare newborns. On the other hand, we know far less about Palestinian victims. According to local sources, there are over 64,000, but these are also estimates. Who has gone to count those left under the rubble? There are also those who have died of starvation. The terrible fact is that almost all are civilians.



I would also mention victims in Africa: at least 100,000 in Sudan since the civil war that began in April last year, with over 2.5 million refugees who have nothing. Since 2013, a civil war has been raging in South Sudan, proceeding in fits and starts, believed to have caused almost 400,000 deaths. In the DRC’s Kivu (as mentioned), the toll is staggering—an estimated five million victims since 1996. The war in Syria—which effectively ended last year—is said to have claimed around half a million lives, including more than 160,000 civilians and over 25,000 children and adolescents. And then there are the wars in Libya, Yemen, Iraq, northern Mozambique, Ethiopia…



I give these figures to make clear the true toll of each war. If we want to talk about peace, we must face war and its consequences head on. Those who work for peace must start here, not from abstract geopolitical, legal, or political reasoning. We are speaking about the life and death of real people—countless people—an immense universe of stolen years. As a Roman Jewish woman who survived Auschwitz would say: Sant’Egidio’s choice for peace is therefore the choice of the victims, not the victimizers. Only in this way can we discover the absurdity and shame of war—to use Pope Francis’s words: “a shameful defeat.”



Ultimately, for Christians, war is an impossible terrain because it is always fratricidal—a kind of civil war—the true enemy of life, an evil to be ended as soon as possible and at any cost. For Pope Francis, every war is sacrilegious because it is contrary to the sanctity of human life. Pope [Leo] began his pontificate speaking of an “unarmed and disarming peace.” War is the true enemy of humanity because it represents the madness of evil that must be stopped as soon as possible. The longer the conflict lasts, the more it encourages an endless cycle of revenge. That is why victims must be listened to—without falling into victimhood, the disease of our century; and avoiding the market-like competition between those who have suffered most, who had the most deaths, and so on. This is the only way to remain human and to understand the horror of war.



For our community, peacemaking is not just talk, but a continuous commitment—a laborious task, a permanent concern. We have vast experience of lives crushed, countries destroyed that no longer exist, states that will never be reborn—broken forever. This is the bitter fruit of a mechanism that escapes those who set it in motion and often cannot be stopped. These are the never-ending wars—wars that go on forever.



Perhaps the most widely told story is the peace in Mozambique (1992), which revealed the power of peace that Christians have in their hands. Peace can be made with bare hands—by resisting evil. Two years of complex negotiations made it clear that peace is built little by little; it is not achieved with a magic wand; it is not announced with catchy phrases. Perhaps this is one reason why peace seems so distant today: our current mentality is one of immediate announcements and the present moment, in which everything is resolved as if by magic.



With Mozambique, we understood it was necessary to tune in to the reasons of those who were fighting, while also pointing out a way out—convincing those fighting that peace was still a possibility. In fact, when you are at war, you are totally absorbed by its logic and no longer believe in the possibility of peace. Converting those in arms from warriors to politicians is the path to take. This is not “irenic pacifism.” Conflict may exist forever, but it must be brought back within the nonviolent rules of politics. This is true conversion.



We can testify that war marks the decline of peoples. This is the painful experience of Europe, and also of Africa and the Middle East. After a war, a man, a woman, a whole people, a state, a continent are no longer what they were. We saw this in the Balkans and in Africa; we see it today in the Middle East and elsewhere. War leaves deep wounds in the spirit of peoples. It deteriorates the soul of nations—even that of those who “win.” It tears apart the spirit of societies and strips them of what characterizes their humanity: the will to hope, the desire for the future. This is why, at Sant’Egidio, we say that “war is the mother of all poverty,” and that everything possible must be done to stop it as soon as possible.



The consequences of war have made us aware of how much better it is to risk peace, even if the road is long and difficult, even if we must always give up something. War destroys the future—even when declared “holy,” “humanitarian,” or “just.” It destroys hearts and nature. Think of the scorched earth of the Donbas; the rubble of Gaza. Who will give the inhabitants back their country?



So what does it mean to believe in peace? We know that conflicts are often incomprehensible, intricate, difficult to understand and controversial. This can be discouraging and lead ordinary citizens to a sense of helplessness that sometimes turns to depression. We also know that war breeds fear and produces the tyranny of negative emotions: everyone expects the worst. Faced with fear, we react instinctively and without reflection—as is happening today. Many leaders allow themselves to be overwhelmed by fear; instead of being reassuring, they become alarmist. It is the same mechanism we see regarding migration.



If the dominant mentality is the resigned idea that war will always be the sad companion of nations, no leader will commit to peace, and no people will pressure their leaders to end it. Risking peace is not just a moral or religious “testimony.” Petitions and demonstrations—however useful—are not enough. We need to act and intervene concretely to seek peace in situations of conflict. Rather than “pacifists,” we should speak of peacemakers, as Sant’Egidio defines itself: artisans of peace. Peace is not a passive or static condition, but a work in progress, as St. John Paul II said.



We know war is easier to explain than peace. It stirs up passions and emotions, while peace seems to vanish and is fragile. War seems as old as humanity; peace like an unreal invention. War seems more “authentic,” but it is often based on falsehoods and propaganda that are eventually revealed. It is surrounded by many lies and, above all, a victim mentality and double standards: those who drag their people into war always play the victim—“it is always the others’ fault, the situation, the circumstances; others force me; others are a danger; I must answer the call of history.” All this can and must be exposed.



We must return to believing that politics offers solutions that war cannot provide. We must remember that war begins long before weapons are used: when contempt and prejudice become a language of hatred and propaganda that becomes culture, then politics, paving the way for conflict. The 1945 UNESCO Constitution—predating the UN Charter—states: “Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed.” Mutual misunderstanding between peoples has always been a source of suspicion and mistrust, and disagreements have too often led to war. As Maria Montessori said, the culture of competitiveness is the beginning of every war.



Peoples have a spiritual architecture that can become diseased. Being peacemakers means first resisting the hysterical reasoning and doctrine of hatred—making peace a vocation both internationally and socially: social cohesion; healing the fabric where it is most fragile; friendship between generations; dialogue between cultures and religions; and much more. Everything that defines a democratic society helps the work of peace.



We must not stop insisting on the need to live together so that strangers can look at each other and rediscover themselves as brothers and sisters. There is a big difference between homogenizing globalization and a community of destiny. This is supported by humanist and secular thought—I think of Ralf Dahrendorf or Manuel Castells—and by reflections on peace in the theology of 20th-century popes. At the end of the Enlightenment, Immanuel Kant wrote: “War eliminates fewer evils than it creates.” More recently, Hannah Arendt was even clearer: war does not restore rights; it redefines powers.



Perhaps the most urgent thing today is to understand that the narrative of war is the enemy of democracy. War propaganda feeds on the culture of the enemy, demands quick solutions, and imposes decisive and irrevocable paths. The culture of war feeds on nationalism and ethno-nationalism—the most serious disease of all—the one that destroyed democracies in Europe and caused world wars.



Peacemaking is not for the naive. It means respectfully delving into the history of a man, a group, a nation, a people—into their consciousness—to preserve the ideal of democratic coexistence. It means listening to everyone’s reasons—even if you do not like them—and trying to understand the complexity of a situation. Listening with respect does not mean agreeing. Understanding complexity does not mean surrendering. Peacemaking is not synonymous with capitulation; rather, it is the effort to seek concrete ways—political, diplomatic, cultural—for nations to live together without hating each other while remaining different.



Today there is too much hatred. We are poisoned by the hatred we breathe in the air. We need to strike deeper chords if we are to return to a culture of peace. Negotiation requires patience and much political creativity. It is not necessary to agree on everything; we can live in a harmonious discord, as the wisdom of the Christian East tells us. Peacemaking is not for idealists. In truth, the real idealists are those who think they can solve everything with force and wars that they then cannot manage or stop—wars with no outlet that solve nothing. Peacemakers are the true realists: they know only politics can achieve what war cannot; they know how to be creative and practical at the same time. Dialogue requires experience, political acumen, knowledge of processes, diplomacy, abandoning any egocentric view, and learning the art of dialogue. This is difficult for Westerners who often believe themselves the center of the world and a model for everyone. It is not about losing one’s identity or values, denying oneself, or renouncing convictions, or surrendering to someone else; it is about regaining a sense of a community of destiny with other continents and other powers. We have already experimented with regime change and the export of our model—with disastrous results.



History teaches that war does not stop wars or repair injustice. On the contrary, every war produces a desire for revenge and thus paves the way for new wars. Only peace can produce peace and stop conflicts. Even before considering it immoral, unjust, illegitimate, or destructive, we can observe that for over 30 years war has become useless. You do not need to be a geopolitical expert to understand this. Who among us does not know that the wars of recent decades have not resolved the crises for which they were started, desired, or decided? Not only that—they have often made them worse.



I am coming to my conclusion: What can we do? We must commit ourselves to preventing the deep architecture of peoples from becoming infected with nationalism and hatred—the terminal illnesses of nations. We must ensure our societies do not become diseased. In this sense, the example of Western humanism is revolutionary and can change history. We do not give enough credit to friendship among peoples as an instrument of peace—a great example for the world. And Europeans do not value enough their Union, which is not a mere juxtaposition of what they already are; it is something more.



Our chaotic and warlike world needs the moral strength of Christian humanists and believers who are committed to peace and coexistence. There is strength and authority in the act of peacemaking—helping a people emerge from war without a political or economic agenda, without material interest or ethnic-religious commonality, doing so selflessly. In our contemporary world—where everything is bought and sold—amid scenarios of global change, we need a force of sympathy and passion for humanity that can be a messenger of hope. This can only come from committed Christians and secular humanists who do not give in to oblivion and hatred. Hatred creeps into wars where mutual sympathy and the spirit of living together have not been cultivated. This is our challenge: sympathy and friendship change the stony gazes of estrangement and suspicion and encourage us to work together.



Twenty years ago, St. John Paul II died. He inaugurated his pontificate with memorable words: “Do not be afraid. Open—indeed, open wide—the doors to Christ, to his saving power.” And he continued—this is what we want to emphasize today—“open the borders of states, economic and political systems, the vast fields of culture, civilization, and development. Do not be afraid.” Perhaps we are still afraid. We open borders—and then we get scared and close them again. We try to open economic systems without changing them too much. Today we are terrified by trade wars. We still have to respond to those words; they still resonate, challenging us. They knock on the door of our consciences.



The real question is not which side to take when there is war, but to build—now, in the midst of war—the world of tomorrow. This is what all those who dreamed of peace did in the deepest darkness: they dreamed of tomorrow. Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer died 80 years ago in Flossenbürg. In the darkness of his cell, he wrote: “Optimism has gone out of fashion among the wise, but it is a vital energy, a force of hope when others have resigned themselves. Optimism never leaves the future to its opponents but claims it for itself.” This is what we must do: claim the future for ourselves and for everyone.



What does this mean? It means restoring a popular basis for dialogue, restoring the reputation of peace and coexistence—precisely today, when they are derided and undermined by everything and everyone: in the midst of armed wars, trade wars, hatred, suspicion, and mistrust. We can go against the tide—reinvigorating the discourse of a common destiny. To do this, we must bring to life a true popular movement for peace, open to all.



I conclude with the words of a great Italian, David Maria Turoldo—a priest, theologian, monk, and poet of the 20th century. He wrote: “You who believe, you who hope, run through all the streets and squares to reveal the great secret. Go and tell the four winds that the night is passing, that everything has meaning and worth; that history has an outcome; that love will ultimately triumph over oblivion and life will defeat death. Continue to say that hope has no boundaries.” Thank you.