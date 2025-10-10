‘Peace is always possible, but we need seek it and never give up.’ Presentation of the International Meeting ‘Daring Peace, Osare la Pace’ from 26 to 28 October in Rome

Pope Leo XIV and President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella will also participate in the three-day programme ‘Osare la pace - Daring peace’, the International Meeting of religions and cultures promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, to be held in Rome from 26 to 28 October.

At a press conference today to present the International Meeting, the president of Sant'Egidio, Marco Impagliazzo, immediately referred to the ‘good news of yesterday's initial agreement on Gaza: an agreement we consider fragile but crucial. It is certainly crucial because it means that people will stop dying and because we do hope one day people will also stop hating, as Patriarch Pizzaballa rightly pointed out today’. According to Impagliazzo, ‘The message coming from Sharm el Sheik is that peace is still possible, and it is the same message that this journey, this caravan of peace, has been spreading since 1986, through a pilgrimage initiated by St John Paul II in Assisi’.

‘Peace is possible, but we need to seek it,’ he continued, ‘we believe this, even in times of war. We must always talk about peace, and never give up, even at difficult times. And this is the meaning of ‘ daring peace’: we must dare even when everyone around us says it is impossible, naive or useless.

Today we thank mediators, President Trump and all peace negotiators for their desire for peace, which has pushed them beyond a limit that was thought insurmountable, that of dialogue between Palestinians and Israelis,’ he emphasised. ‘There is still much to be done, yet we know the first step is always the most difficult. We must work and pray, as we will do in Rome, so that the breach remains open.’

Impagliazzo believes that 'this meeting, “Daring Peace”, focuses on widening the breach through the united voice of religious leaders who will put their strength, their intelligence, their faith and their voices at the service of a nascent peace, fragile like a newborn child, yet strong, which wants to live because it is pushed forward by millions of voices. Daring peace means giving voice to this immense people of peace, because all peoples who suffer from war are crying out for peace.'

’Never give in to war,‘ insisted the president of Sant'Egidio. ’In recent months, we have seen many young people demonstrating for peace, and it is wonderful that we are once again thinking about peace, that we are crying out for peace even beyond any obvious political exploitation. There is a demand for peace in the world, often ignored. Peace is always possible.‘

’In recent years, we have heard a different message,’ he added, ‘ namely that war is the sad but inevitable companion of human history. We do not believe in the rhetoric of victory. Today, wars are no longer won, rather they become eternal.

There is no such thing as a holy war, nor is there any just war, as the Church teaches us, because the only true justice lies in peace, and only peace is holy: Gaza's ruins bear witness to this, as do those of Ukraine."

President Mattarella will speak at the opening assembly at the Auditorium-Parco della Musica on Sunday 26th at 5 p.m., while Pope Leo will participate on Tuesday 28th at the Colosseum, at 4 p.m., in the prayer for peace of Christian representatives and then in the final ceremony in front of the Arch of Constantine.

This is the 39th international meeting of religions and cultures in dialogue for peace, promoted by Sant'Egidio, following the historic interreligious prayer organised by Pope Wojtyla in Assisi in 1986.

This edition of the meeting will be attended by 296 representatives of religions and cultures from 35 countries. In addition to Mattarella, the inaugural assembly on 26 October will be attended by Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the president of European rabbis Pinchas Goldschmith, a “Hibakusha”, on the 80th anniversary of the atomic bomb on Japan, Catalan sociologist Manuel Castells, the founder of Sant'Egidio Andrea Riccardi, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, representing the Italian Church.

22 thematic forums are scheduled, with 165 speakers. Approximately 10,000 participants are expected over the three days. Participation can be requested via the Community's website.

