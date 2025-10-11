The Community mourns the loss of Guglielmo Tuccimei, a long-time friend of the homeless in Rome.

The Community of Sant'Egidio embraces the family of Gugliemo Tuccimei, 73, who was hit by a car on Friday afternoon a few steps from the soup kitchen in Via Dandolo, where he had been going for many years to welcome those who needed not only food but also a friend who would receive and listen to them.

A member of the Community since the 1970s, known to hundreds of homeless people in Rome, he had been a guarantee of humanity for them since 1983, when he began to visit the capital's stations and bring them food. Since 1988 until yesterday afternoon, he was inextricably linked to the soup kitchen in Via Dandolo, of which he was one of the founders. And let us also not forget his service to the people in Regina Coeli prison, whom he used to visit regularly. The whole Community remembers him with deep affection, along with his many friends on the street.