‘For years at the door of the soupkitchen, for years faithful to the poor, to the culture and practice of welcoming. This is the spirit of Sant’Egidio: the poor as friends and as relatives.' The memory of Gugliemo Tuccimei in the words of Andrea Riccardi

In prayer at Santa Maria in Trastevere, Monday, 13 October. Homily on Revelation 3:20-22

"Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, (then) I will enter his house and dine with him, and he with me.

I will give the victor the right to sit with me on my throne, as I myself first won the victory and sit with my Father on his throne.

"Whoever has ears ought to hear what the Spirit says to the churches."'

Dear brothers and sisters,

We give thanks to the Lord for the events in the Holy Land. A first step for the end of a terrible war, the release of Israeli hostages and the liberation of Palestinian prisoners. May the terrible days of 7 October and those that followed never come again, and may the path to peace be found!

As we thank the Lord, we are heartbroken by the death of our dearest brother Guglielmo Tuccimei, who was struck by a car outside his home. Death came as a thief. If the master of the house had known what time the thief was coming, he would not have let his house be broken into. It was truly a thief that stole the life of this good, patient and generous man.

Death did not take him when he was full of years, yet still engaged in an active, generous and open life. Everyone, Renata, Hirseyo, his friends of a long life spent together, the many others who met him, who were supported by him, who felt the brutality of this life stolen.

Yes, a life stolen, love stolen from too many people.

We were not full of his years. We were still waiting for him at the soupkitchen, we were waiting for him at the many appointments scattered in our city. Who will step into his place? The reason for his death is a bitter mystery, it reveals how frail the life of each one of us is and that we should never waste it. His death is a call to us.

Who will pick up his mantel? Elisha wondered as he watched Elijah depart into heaven. And his mantel was large, covering many homeless people. His mantel had become a home for others, a support for those in need, a safe tent, a safe haven for the lives of many.

Maybe we still cannot realise how wide his mantle was, where his mantle reached, his open hands, his smile. Messages keep coming in and people are turning up to say how important Guglielmo was to them.

Many, many people remember him at the door of our soupkitchen for years, where he welcomed people who were hungry, who had no one, who were looking for a family. Where he kindly regulated entry and cohabitation in too cramped rooms. Here I am, standing at the door. How many people did he open the door to? And how many people did he have dinner with over the years?

Even before the soup kitchen opened, he understood the hunger and loneliness of our city. He went to help people at the Tiburtina station, and he continued to go. Dear friends, often people don't have the strength to knock, and so we need to bring the door closer to them. For years at the door of the soupkitchen, from the beginning, for 37 years. That door, that image, that smile is a symbol of a life.

While waiting for the others never to be left alone, to be left out, but to enter into that circle of love and fraternity that is the Community in its many faces. 37 years faithful to the poor, to the culture and practice of hospitality, inclusion, striving against exclusion, with naked hands, with words, with a smile, with mindful concern.

A man, a face, a body, who had become a good presence, a symbol of welcoming. He knew everyone, many people, and welcomed them with gentleness. For many, being a friend of Guglielmo was a way of belonging, a way of participating, of saying they were part of our family. They would say: I am a friend of Guglielmo! Because friend, for him, for us, is not an empty word, it is a word full of meaning, it is an evangelical word, it is a familiar word.

And Guglielmo would never abandon you, even if you ended up in Regina Coeli or even if you lost your way. He would find you a place to stay, even if it seemed to be impossible. He did not want to see his friends sleeping on the street.

Dear friends, the door is a recurring biblical image. It is Jesus himself, it is the crucial passage of life. Guglielmo stood at the door, he heard people knocking. How many people he knew by name for years! In fact, every day he strove against the anonymity of this city. How many people are never called by name by anyone!

For many, being a friend of Guglielmo meant they knew an important person in Rome, someone who cared for them, who realised things. At the soup kitchen and elsewhere, Guglielmo was the attentive ear of the Community, of all of us, to the needs of the poor.

But who was he? Who was knocking? In the Apocalypse, it is Jesus himself. In every needy person, naturally, with great humanity, and I would also say with simplicity, Guglielmo was able to recognise that it was Jesus at the door. No rhetoric, just human and Roman spontaneity, which does not mean carelessness, but rather taking on a friend's problem.

A friend, never a case! This is our spirit, this is the spirit of Sant'Egidio, the poor as friends and as relatives.

Leone XIV writes in his recent Apostolic Exhortation: "a Christian cannot regard the poor only as a societal problem; they are part of our family, they are one of us." We identify very much with these words, and in these words we find much of our dear Guglielmo.

A natural spontaneity, as in a family. So much so Guglielmo had done this the reality of his life. Guglielmo was a name, Guglielmo was a deed, he was a face. Guglielmo was an oak tree, planted in the streets of our city, on which everyone could lean with confidence: everyone. Everyone means even those no one would want to be leaned on, even those who flee and never lean on anyone, even those who are afraid, even those who are avoided.

Whoever has ears, ought to hear what the Spirit says to the churches. Guglielmo, who came from a long-established wealthy family, spent decades and decades of his life on the doorstep, on the street, and we see the fruits. We could say that he accepted for himself not to climb the stairs, but rather to descend them. He accepted for himself to walk on the street, in the midst of anonymous people. He did not desire to affirm his ego, to rise higher, with that anxiety that sometimes takes hold of us when we feel that we are nobody, with that desire that takes hold of us to be somebody. In short, to get out from anonymity.

Guglielmo immersed himself in the anonymity of the anonymous, who have no home, who are hungry, who have no name, who have no family. I spoke of an anxiety to climb the stairs, which is not reprehensible. However, we could say that no one knew Guglielmo, no one who counts, we could say that he had no recognised social role. His death was like a revelation. Guglielmo did not make his way, but he made a path for the poor, and the poor made a path for him.

The newspapers discovered him and spoke of him as someone important to the streets of Rome. And rarely have so many people come to us to express their grief. Yet his life was accompanied by almost complete hiding; he even worked at night. This is our spirit.

In this age of money, could we say that Guglielmo was on the wrong path? He did not get rich, he did not become famous. Yet life, and I dare say history – because there is the history of the poor, which is part of the greater history – life and history have imposed him as a great figure.

A humble great man, a great man of underground Rome who stands out in the city, saying that there is another way, the way of the Gospel and of the poor.

He overcame the evil of poverty in the city. ‘I will give the victor the right to sit with me on my throne, as I myself first won the victory and sit with my Father on his throne.' The throne is the symbol of greatness, the unique greatness of a person. Here is the throne in front of God, the throne of the one who followed and imitated the Son of God.

I said that Guglielmo did not die afull of years. I am heartbroken by this detachment, we are heartbroken, but today, Guglielmo, seated next to God, we ask you to pray for us. And we thank you on behalf of so many. We did not have time, as with a sick person and someone who is dying, to get close to you, look you in the eyes and tell you that we love you.

And today, here, in this place that was so dear to you, which you used to frequent for years and years, we say to you: Guglielmo, we love you.