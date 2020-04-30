news

Back home, international students send a moving video to a nursing home #saveourelderly

While taking summer classes at Notre Dame University, many students form the Phoenix Institute visited our elderly friends at Cardinal Nursing Home in South Bend, Indiana where the Community of Sant'Egidio has been present for more than 20 years. They established deep bonds of friendship with the elderly we were visiting. Back home, in Columbia, Argentina, Mexico, UK, and Spain, when they heard that there was a severe coronavirus outbreak at Cardinal, they were moved to send this video to all of their Cardinal friends.



Solidarity with the elderly crosses all borders #saveourelderly