#27May - Museum Workshop of Tor Bella Monaca re-opening

The Museum Workshop of Tor Bella Monaca - artistic, cultural and meeting centre placed in one of the largest suburbs of Rome - reopens to the public on Wednesday 27th May. The Museum, during the time of lockdown, has welcomed numerous initiatives of solidarity in favor of local people.

A new beautiful opportunity to visi the exhibition “Inclusion/Exclusion”, in compliance with all security measures, and to join some of the activities of the Art-Workshop Classes, involving people with disabilities, university students and the Academy of Fine Arts.

To book your next visit to the Museum, please visit Facebook and Instagram.





