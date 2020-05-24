news

Non-stop adhesion for “There is no future without the elderly” Appeal

Renzo Piano, National Bioethics Committee, Sami Modiano and more

“With this appeal we express our sorrow and grave concern at the too many deaths of older people in recent months and we hope for a moral uprising to change the direction of care for the elderly, so that especially the most vulnerable will never be considered a burden or, worse, useless”.

Thus concludes the appeal “There is no future without the Elderly” proposed by Sant’Egidio to all European consciences. The appeal is now collecting a very broad consensus between personalities of European culture and among thousands of citizens, convinced that "There will be much to review in public health systems and in the good practices needed to reach and treat everyone effectively, to overcome institutionalisation”.



Among the most recent adhesions:



- Renzo Piano, Architect

- Sami Modiano, Holocaust survivors

- Tobia Zevi, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI)

- Silvio Garattini, Director of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research

- Carlo Caltagirone, Scientific Director at Fondazione Santa Lucia IRCCS

- Ferdinando Camon, writer

The constant adherence to this moral protest, born of the desire to break the culture of waste and selective health, certainly gives reasons to hope for a real and profound social and cultural change to take place rapidly with regard to the elderly.

SIGN THE APPEAL TODAY



To join, please contact us at: [email protected]



