Marco Impagliazzo participates to the conference “Humanitarian Corridors, a replicable practice”

Webinar at 4pm (GMT 2)

Tuesday 26th May, Marco Impagliazzo speaks at the conference “Humanitarian corridors, a replicable practice. Europe and the new strategies for the protection of refugees”, promoted by Confronti and Idos, with the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

To access the WEBINAR: https://zoom.us/j/327598981

