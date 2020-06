news

United States: Prayer for "Peaceful coexistence" on Friday 5th June 2020 at Santa Maria in Trastevere, 7pm

Basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, Friday 5th June 2020 at 7.00pm.

Prayer for "Peaceful coexistence in the United States"



Chaired by Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell

Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

The event will be broadcast online on santegidio.org and on Sant’Egidio Facebook.