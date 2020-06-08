news

Floyd, flash-mob against all racism, by Youth for Peace

Tomorrow, Tuesday 9th June, at 9.00pm, on the Tiber Island in Rome

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

“We must learn to live together as brothers”. Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King, tomorrow Tuesday 9th June, at 9.00pm on the Tiber Island, the Youth for Peace will perform a flash-mob to affirm the need of countering all forms of racism, social discrimination and violence, thus adhering to the Black Lives Matter movement.

During the event, which will be preceded by a prayer for Peaceful Coexistence in the United States, the Youth for Peace will display a banner from the facade of the Basilica of San Bartolomeo and illuminate the surrounding square with hundreds of candles.

Youth for Peace is a movement of teens and young people tied to the Community of Sant’Egidio, active in schools and universities in many Italian cities and throughout the world. They are committed to spreading the culture of peace and solidarity and are present in the suburbs, among the poorest and most vulnerable people: the elderly, children in difficulties, migrants and homeless people. During the Covid-19 emergency, they launched and promoted the #SaveOurElderly social campaign, joined by thousands of young people from all over Europe.



Journalists, photographers and radio and television operators interested in the event can be accredited by sending an email to [email protected]







