World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: no more Abandonment, Selective Health Care, Institutionalization. #WEAAD2020

Let’s spread “There is no future without the elderly” Appeal

Elderly people are paying the highest price whilst we're in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we are calling out for a moral revolt against abandonment, lack of adequate care, selective health, and institutionalization. There is the need for new effective care models, domiciliary, co-housing, home-care, local health networks. This is the time for change.

Please, help us be there for older people who desperately need us during this crisis. Sign and promote the Appeal “There is no Future without the Elderly” to put this proposal proposals into effect quickly!



