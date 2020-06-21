news

World Refugee Day

Remembering all the migrants who have lost their lives to reach Europe

The World Refugee day, celebrated on 20 June, was proclaimed in 2001 by the United Nations to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, adopted by the UN General Assembly on that date.

The Community of Sant’Egidio celebrates the World Refugee Day every year remembering all the migrants who have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea, along the Balkan route or other routes, while attempting to reach Europe.

