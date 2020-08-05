news

Sant'Egidio's Summer school helps migrant children get back on track after extended period out of school

The lockdown hasn't been easy for kids stuck at home, especially if they live in fragile family environments that have seen tensions rise because of the quarantine.



Many are anxious to go back to school to be with their friends and learn new things. That's part of the experience at the Summer schools being run by the Community of Sant'Egidio and Youth for Peace.



Watch the interview (Rome Reports)