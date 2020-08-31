news

Feast of St. Egidio

Eucharistic Liturgy in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere, chaired by Card. Matteo Zuppi - 7.30pm, in multilingual streaming

The 1st September is the feast of Sant'Egidio. Join the Eucharistic Liturgy in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere, chaired by Card. Matteo Zuppi, at 7.30pm in multilingual streaming.

This year recurs the 1300 years from the death of Sant’Egidio. He is an ancient saint who was born in Greece and lived in Southern France; he abandoned a rich life to follow the word of the Gospel and put it into practice. Because of his choice, he did not remain alone. He became the father of a community of monks and a man of prayer to whom many poor turned to obtain salvation.

The name of Sant’Egidio has been invoked for centuries for receiving healing from evil and from many desperate situations. In the time we are living, still marked by a pandemic that is still affecting many countries in the world, today this memory makes us closer and more united especially to those who live more in difficulty. Sant’Egidio is a saint that for centuries has been invoked as an intercessor for the most difficult and desperate situations. A tradition represents Sant’Egidio with his hand pierced by an arrow in order to protect a doe: this is how the prayer of the Community protects the poor and the defenceless in this world.

In the time we are living is like hit by many storms that seem to make our future more fragile and uncertain, the feast of Sant'Egidio testifies that everything can change with faith and by fighting hand in hand against evil, misery and violence. To bear its name is for the entire Community a source of gratitude and a precious heritage.

The Community of Sant'Egidio will celebrate this anniversary with a Eucharistic Liturgy chaired by Card. Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and titular of the church of Sant'Egidio in Rome. The Liturgy will take place at Santa Maria in Trastevere square, 7.30pm. All the Communities in the world and all municipalities of which Sant'Egidio is the patron saint, will be joining the celebration.

The service will be broadcasted in multilingual streaming, on Sant’Egidio website and on Facebook page.

