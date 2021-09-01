news

Saint Egidio in the art: the tender face of a friend of the defenceless and of the Word of God

September 1 2021

Sant'Egidio

The cult linked to Sant’Egidio, saint of the difficult causes and protector of the weak, has assumed a European dimension in the X-XII centuries. There are several representations of the saint, especially in Flemish art, but not only: you can see some representations in the photo gallery below. He is represented with the doe persecuted by the king's arrow, which the saint protects with his hand. In the iconography, as in the canvas preserved in the church of Sant'Egidio in Rome, the saint is depicted with the Bible held in the hand in which he is wounded by the arrow, to indicate the link between the Word of God and the defense of the weakest.
 

 

 

 



Saint Egidio in the art

Saint Egidio, Cristoforo Roncalli - Pomarancio (Pomarance, 1553 – Rome, 1626)
Saint Egidio, Ethiopian icon
Saint Egidio
Saint Egidio
Saint Egidio, Thomas de Coloswar, 1427
Saint Egidio, 1500 ca.
Saint Egidio, Giovanni Wenzel, 1847
Saint Egidio. Kirche St. Rupert in Weißpriach, Austria
Saint Egidio, Raphaël Sadeler, 1594. Rijks Museum, Amsterdam
Saint Egidio, Cristoforo Roncalli - Pomarancio (Pomarance, 1553 – Rome, 1626)
Saint Egidio, paper cutting
Saint Egidio - Cristoforo Roncalli
Saint Egidio
Saint Egidio
Saint Egidio, Hans Memling, Moreel Triptych, 1484
Saint Egidio, Hieronymus Bosch, 1493 ca.
Saint Egidio. Pushkin Museum, Moscow
Saint Egidio, Museo Diocesano di Orte