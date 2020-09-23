news

A new Humanitarian Corridor for refugees from Lesvos will bring 300 vulnerable people to Italy. The Community of Sant'Egidio launches a fundraising campaign to support the project and welcome refugees

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A new humanitarian corridor completely self-financed by Sant'Egidio will welcome 300 refugees from Lesvos and other regions of Greece in the coming months. Italy once again shows its welcoming face for legal immigration.



All Italians have seen the horrendous living conditions of thousands of people, including a large number of unaccompanied minors who live in camps on the Greek islands.



The humanitarian corridors result from agreements between citizens and the Italian government to secure refugees reception and integration - with no expense for the State - through a legal and safe entry to the country.



The humanitarian corridors therefore offer at the expense of the association and Italian citizens who welcome - and not at the State cost- reception and integration to people facing extremely tragic situations.



We ask for help to all those who care about building an inclusive and welcoming society.



If you want to



Learn more about the project or offer your support CONTACT US