People of Peace in Saint Peter’s square on the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

A delegation of People of Peace participated to the Sunday’s Angelus in Saint Peter’s square on the occasion of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

Despite the pouring rain, the people gathered to listen to Pope Francis’ message wanted to give their testimony of inclusion and integration and express also with their singing the beauty of the encounter between different cultures.

Pope Francis’ message