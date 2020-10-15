news

The International Meeting of Prayer for Peace "No one is saved alone - Peace and Fraternity" is approaching. We invite you to register and receive all updates

20 October is getting closer and so is the Interreligious Meeting of Prayer for Peace which will take place in Rome, in Piazza del Campidoglio and will be broadcast online in 8 languages. Click here to learn more



We have a small gift for you to get prepared to the event: an ebook, "The Spirit of Assisi", updated to 2020. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD



In the next few days there will be more updates available - a complete program and a new video. So we invite you to subscribe to Youtube channel Sant’Egidio, you will get updates and notifications of live stream on your device.



In addition, you can put the Fraternity2020 frame on your Facebook profile picture CLICK HERE



And that's not all, we will also send information also on these Whatsapp and Telegram groups specially created for the event, click on the icons to join!