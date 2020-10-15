news

Vatican to turn building offered by nuns into shelter for refugees of the humanitarian corridors of the Community of Sant'Egidio - EWTN VIDEO

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

The Vatican says it would use a building offered to it by the Sisters Servants of Divine Providence of Catania to house refugees. The new center in Rome would offer shelter to people arriving in Italy through the Humanitarian Corridors program. The hospitality will be managed by the Community of Sant'Egidio.