A new day care centre for the poor in Moscow

welcome and shelter for the homeless in the Russian capital

The Friends of the Community of Sant'Egidio have opened a second welcome centre in Moscow where homeless, elderly people and migrants can receive clothing, food and Covid protective equipment - masks, hand sanitiser and gloves.

On Saturday 7th November the centre was inaugurated in the presence of the first guests and sponsors who will help the implementation of this project.

The Russian Federation, currently the fourth country in the world by confirmed Covid cases, is going through a severe economic crisis. The number of people in need has soared in recent months. However, more and more people have generously offered to help the Community in its various services to the poor. The new centre, realised thanks to the support of the Civil Society Development Fund promoted by the Presidency of the Russian Federation Administration, will be another place where the poor of Moscow will enjoy friendship and hospitality.



