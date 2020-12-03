news

#standforhumanity to abolish capital punishment

Following the webinar #standforhumanity regarding the people's commitment for a world without the death penalty, Rome's most famous monument, the Colosseum, lit up as part of the "Cities for life 2020: light up your city to say 'no to the death penalty'" movement.

Fr. Marco Gnavi, parish priest of the Basilica of Our Lady in Trastevere also leads the community of Sant’Egidio's death penalty initiatives. Gnavi joins to discuss his work against the death penalty and the significance behind the lighting of the Colosseum. The parish priest also explains the challenges faced in trying to convince states to abolish capital punishment.