news

International Relations Officer for Sant'Egidio Discusses Bringing Peace to South Sudan

EWTN Global Catholic Network

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

A delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio, including the International Relations Officer, Mauro Garofalo, went to South Sudan last month where they met the president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the first vice president Riek Machar and numerous members of the government and the international community. Garofalo joins to discuss the meeting and why he believes Pope Francis chose to write a letter to the world's youngest country this Christmas. The international relations officer explains what initiatives he sees developing in the new year from South Sudan in their process towards peace and shares how people can help the country that is currently struggling with floods on top of the pandemic.