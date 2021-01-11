news
The execution of Lisa Montgomery was stayed. Thanks to all those who signed the petition. Let us continue to support the campaign to save her life
January 12 2021Death Penalty
The Community of Sant’Egidio expresses its satisfaction after the decision of a federal judge to grant Lisa Montgomery, aged 67, who has a severe mental illness and has been for 16 years on death row, a stay of execution, which was scheduled only 8 days before new President Biden’s inauguration at the White House.
Sant’Egidio, which has collected in few days thousands of signatures urging for the stay of execution, continues to invite everyone to send petition in order to save her life.
- Scheduled to die for killing pregnant mother, Kansan Lisa Montgomery granted stay one day before execution (CJOnline)
- A plea to acting Attorney General Rosen: Stop all of this week's federal executions - Opinion by Jeffrey D. Sachs and Mario Marazziti (CNN)