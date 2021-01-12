news

Professional training courses available at the Italian Language and Culture School of Sant’Egidio

The Professional Training Courses of the Italian Language and Culture School of the Community of Sant’Egidio in Rome will be starting from January 2021. Find the perfect course for you, registration are now open.

Care Giver Training Course - in collaboration with ASL RM 1 Our Care Giver course help to learn how to take care of others and is designed for those who want to qualify as professional caregiver, and for those who wish to improve their caregiver skills for reasons of personal connection (relatives, friends, volunteers).

Advanced Training Course for Mediators for Inter-culture and Social Cohesion in Europe (MICSE) in collaboration with “L'Università per Stranieri di Reggio Calabria Dante Alighieri”

Advanced Training Course for Social Integration Practitioners, promoting health in countries with limited resources



To find out more, please get in touch with the school secretariat, in Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere 23, on Thursdays from 3.30 to 7 pm, and on Sundays from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.



You can also write an email to:



For more info, please visit: www.aslroma1.it/caregiver