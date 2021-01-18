news

Week of Prayer for Christian Unity: a Prayer Vigil in Rome on Wednesday

From 18th to 25th January 2021 Prayers and ecumenical events with Christians of different confessions

From 18th to 25th January 2021, the Church celebrates the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, together with Christian communities throughout the world. A time of reflection and prayer that this year moves from the history of divine providence to the human acceptance of St Paul shipwreck in Malta, narrated in Acts of the Apostles.

The Community of Sant'Egidio, everywhere in the world is dedicating a series of prayers and events to promote ecumenical unity.

ROME