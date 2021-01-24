news

Beira city devastated again by cyclone Eloise: roofless and flooded houses, many found refuge in the DREAM center

In the night between 22nd and 23rd January a fresh cyclone named Eloise, with winds at 160km per hour, made landfall over Beira city.

Almost two meters of rain fell in 24 hours leaving roofless houses streets and several neighborhoods completely flooded. Many people whose homes have been damaged have found refuge in the DREAM centre of Sant’Egidio. The Community is taking care of them, and only yesterday provided food aid to more than 800 people.

In the camps of displaced persons of last cyclone IDAI, tents and shelters have been complete destroyed. There too the Community is helping with emergency aid. Thankfully, all masonry houses built by the Community after Cyclone Idai were not destroyed by the force of wind and rain.



Interview with Nelson Moda, responsible for the Sant’Egido Community in Sofala province

