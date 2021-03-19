news
Feast of Saint Joseph. Prayer of the Holy Cross, live stream with the Community of Sant'Egidio
March 19 2021Live streaming prayer
Feast of Saint Joseph, Mary's husband, who in humility "took the child with him." Anniversary of the pastoral ministry of pope Francis.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
