24th March, memory of Saint Oscar Romero, martyr of a poor Church for the poor. An interview with Mgr Vincenzo Paglia.

'More than 40 years have passed since the murder of Mgr Oscar Arnulfo Romero, archbishop of El Salvador, a small Central American country. He was killed at the altar while he was celebrating Mass because he defended the poor.

His people were crushed by the oppressive power of few families. He wanted to defend them. He had no weapon but words, he spoke with the Word. They killed him thinking they'd shut him up.'

Romero's story

Intervista a mons. Vincenzo Paglia del marzo 2020