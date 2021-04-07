news

Introducing the new DREAM Program website www.dream-health.org

on the Mozambican Women’s Day and World Health Day

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

We are excited to announce the launch of the new DREAM website, the health program of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Africa: www.dream-health.org

It features detailed explanations of all the different projects that make up DREAM - the Program for treatment and prevention of AIDS has been now updated into a global health program for Africa. Today it is present in 10 countries of the continent, with the aim of making therapies and treatments accessible to all.

Thank you for supporting the DREAM Program

