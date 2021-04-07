news

Prayer of Easter, live stream at 8 p.m. (UTC 1)

Memorial of Tikhon, patriarch of Moscow and of the entire Russia, who died in 1925; with him we remember all the confessors and martyrs of the Orthodox Church during the Communist regime. Memorial of the genocide in Rwanda in 1994.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart devices