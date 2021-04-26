news
Prayer in memory of the migrant victims of the boat wreck off Libya, live stream at 7:30 p.m. (UTC 1)
April 26 2021MIGRANTSLive streaming prayer
This evening the prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio will be broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel at 7:30 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1)
