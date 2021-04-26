news

Prayer in memory of the migrant victims of the boat wreck off Libya, live stream at 7:30 p.m. (UTC 1)

This evening the prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio will be broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel at 7:30 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1)



