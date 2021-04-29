news
Prayer for the Church live stream at 8 p.m. (UTC 1)
April 29 2021Live streaming prayer
Feast of Saint Catherine of Siena ( 1380); she worked for peace, for the unity of Christians, and for the poor.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcasted live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
