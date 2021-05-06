news

Sant'Egidio and the International Committee of the Red Cross: a meeting in Geneva to consolidate collaboration in crisis areas

Marco Impagliazzo and a delegation of the Community of Sant'Egidio have met Peter Maurer, President of the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) and his staff at Geneva headquarters.



Several themes and crisis situations have been discussed, in particular those crisis areas where the two organisations have been working together for some time, such as South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Mozambique.



A memorandum of understanding between the two organisations was signed on this occasion to strengthen the collaboration already in place.