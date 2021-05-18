news

Senseless violence against homeless in Ukraine: Sant'Egidio remembers all the people killed

Violence against homeless people has recently become a growing phenomenon in Ukraine, involving especially young people. There have been several such incidents in Lviv, Kiev and other cities in Ukraine. The Community of Sant'Egidio in Kiev has expressed its sorrow at these deaths. Indeed, it is deeply concerned about the repetition of such crimes.

In the past few days Vitalij, 41 years old, was killed in Kiev. The murder took place in the Vinogradar' district, inside a building under construction, where he had found a shelter. Two young men, aged 19 and 24, attacked him and set him on fire. Vitalij later died in hospital.

The Community in Kiev remembered Vitalij and all the homeless people killed last year A prayer was organised where he lived and was killed. The names of all the homeless victims of violence were brought before the Lord. The participants lit candles and laid flowers in memory of each victim.

The prayer was joined by some residents of the neighbourhood, including children who knew the victim. They said Vitalij was a friend of theirs, they often talked to him and had recently celebrated his birthday together.