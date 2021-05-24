news

Prayer with Mary - Memorial of Our Lady of Sheshan, sanctuary nearby Shanghai in China. Live stream

May 24 2021

Live streaming prayer

Prayer for Chinese Christians

Share On

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).

Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel

Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device