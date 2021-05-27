news
Prayer for the Church
May 27 2021Live streaming prayer
Memorial of Saint Augustine of Canterbury ( 605ca), a bishop and father of the English Church.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel
Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device