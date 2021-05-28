news

From Ethiopia to Italy with the humanitarian corridors. 13 children have arrived today with their mothers, 70 refugees all together

Children: many children have arrived at Fiumicino airport today, in the arms or taken by the hands of their mothers and volunteers. They come from Ethiopia, where a bloody war is raging. They did not have to undertake terrible sea trips that killed so many of their peers.



Their eyes (pixelated to respect their privacy) are not afraid, but rather amazed, curious. They express joy mixed with tiredness for the night flight. The children are holding a bouquet of flowers in their hands that friends with blue bibs and the dove of peace gave them and their mothers as they got off the plane.