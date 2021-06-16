news

Prayer vigil "Dying of Hope" in memory of the migrants who have lost their lives on their way to Europe - VIDEO

On the occasion of World Refugee Day on 20 June, the Community of Sant'Egidio invites everyone to participate, either in person or via streaming, in the vigil "Dying of Hope", organised together with other associations committed to the welcoming and integration of people who have fled wars or insufferable situations in their countries (Astalli Center Association, Caritas Italy, Fondazione Migrantes, Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, Scalabrini Migration International Network, ACLI, Pope John XXIII Community Association, ACSE).



In the basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere in Rome, today, - Tuesday 15 June - at 6.30 p.m. the 43,390 people who have died - without counting those who have gone missing - since 1990 in the Mediterranean Sea or in other immigration routes to Europe will be remembered. A dramatic figure, which has worsened over the last year: since June 2020 4071 people have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea and along land routes in an attempt to reach our continent, especially from Libya through the central Mediterranean route.



During the vigil in Santa Maria in Trastevere, which will be presided by Card. Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, some of the names of those who disappeared will be remembered and candles will be lit in their memory. Numerous immigrants of different origins will participate and family and friends of those who lost their lives at sea will also be present.

