news
Prayer of the Holy Cross, live stream at 8 p.m. (UTC 1)
June 11 2021Live streaming prayer
Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Feast of the apostle Barnabas, companion of Paul in Antioch and in his first apostolic journey.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio, Facebook page and Youtube channel from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel
Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device