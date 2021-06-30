news
Prayer with the Saints, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)
Memorial of the first martyrs of the Roman Church during persecution of Nero.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
