Democratic Republic of Congo: #foodforall campaign reaches the most Covid affected areas

The pandemic of Covid 19 is on the rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the regions of North and South Kivu, with increased cases, especially in the cities of Goma and Bukavu.



Moreover, the current state of siege has been prolonged in these two regions and military operations have continued to neutralise the various armed groups targeting civilians. Last Sunday, a bomb exploded in a church in Beni, North Kivu, luckily with no victims.



The Nyragongo Volcano emergency is over, and many displaced people are now returning to Goma. Nevertheless, all these factors combined - health, security and environmental emergencies - have increased general poverty, and access to food is more and more difficult, as reported by United Nations agencies.



The Community of Sant'Egidio is continuing a food distribution campaign in Bukavu, Uvira and Goma. More than 3,000 food bags have been distributed so far, but the campaign will go on for the rest of July, with visits to prisons and dispensaries.