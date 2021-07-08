news
Prayer for the Church, preaching by fr. Francesco Tedeschi
July 8 2021Live streaming prayer
Memorial of Floribert Bwana Chui, a young Congolese man who was killed by unknown assailants in Goma for he opposed an attempt of corruption in 2007.
