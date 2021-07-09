news

South Sudan, 10 years of life of the country that is waiting for peace

Today marks the 10th anniversary of independence in South Sudan, an independence that was obtained after a long history of painful conflict with Khartoum.

Ten difficult years, during which time there has not been a sustainable peace and much remains to be achieved.

Sant’Egidio is engaged in political dialogue through the Rome Initiative that has seen the government and the opposition to achieve significant steps of peace.



This engagement will continue over the next days and months.



President Salva Kiir, in the occasion of the celebration declared, “I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us all work together to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade” and he mentioned the importance of a renewed spirit of dialogue.

The Community, on this anniversary, renews its commitment so that the young country finds the path of reconciliation, development and peace.