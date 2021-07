news

Online prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio continues throughout the summer

Share On Share

Share Share

Share Tweet

Tweet Share

Print

From the 28th of July to the 1st of September the prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio will be broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and the Facebook page only on Monday and Thursday at 8 pm (UTC 2). The streaming of the Eucharistic Liturgy of the Community will resume on September 4th.

Follow the Facebook Page "Sant'Egidio International"