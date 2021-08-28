news
LIVE STREAM LITURGY
August 28 2021 - ROME, ITALYLiturgyLive streaming prayer
Twenty-second Sunday Vigil in the Ordinary TimeRemembrance of the martyrdom of John the Baptist, precursor of the Lord.
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
Follow Facebook Page
Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device