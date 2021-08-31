news

The Community of Sant'Egidio is working with the Italian government to help settle Afghans arriving in Italy. VIDEO by Rome Reports

Thousands are desperately trying to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban toppled the nation's government on August 15. They are seeking safety in any country that will take them.



The Community of Sant'Egidio is a Catholic lay association that is working with the Italian government to help settle Afghans arriving in Italy.



MASSIMILIANO SIGNIFREDI

Community of Sant'Egidio

"There are many people, in particular women, who are now in danger because of their activism. The Community of Sant'Egidio is gathering reports of these cases and hearing from people who are offering help, one could say we are creating a bridge between those who need help and those who want to offer it."



Sant'Egidio has brought refugees from around the world to Italy through its humanitarian corridors. Because of its efforts, more than 3,700 refugees now call Italy home.



MASSIMILIANO SIGNIFREDI

Community of Sant'Egidio

"We started this project some years ago in 2015 in Lebanon to help Syrian refugees: Christians, Muslims, mostly Syrians but also people from Iraq. They were fleeing from war, but the only way they could reach Europe was through illegal smugglers."



The organization works to connect refugees to families and associations who host them in Italy. In response to the situation in Afghanistan, it has received an outpouring of support from people willing to help.



MASSIMILIANO SIGNIFREDI

Community of Sant'Egidio

"Many Italians are writing to us and calling us to offer help, to offer their homes to those who are fleeing war. The international community's response must be one of welcome and not of putting up walls."



At the end of 2020 the UN estimated that there were 2.6 million Afghan refugees, a number that is expected to spike after the Taliban's takeover. Since 2001, 630,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the European Union alone.