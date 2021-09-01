news

Feast of Sant'Egidio, live stream prayer

Memorial of Sant'Egidio (Saint Giles), an eastern monk who came to the West. The Community of Sant'Egidio took its name from the church dedicated to him in Rome. We remember the beginning of the Second World War and pray for the end to all wars. The Orthodox Church begins its liturgical year. World Day for the care of creation.

The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).



Follow Facebook Page - Subscribe to Youtube Channel



Download the app "Prayer with Sant'Egidio" to follow the evening prayer on your smart device