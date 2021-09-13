news

It's back-to-school time for almost 4 million students in Italy. And also Sant'Egidio Language and Culture schools start a new school year

It's back-to-school time for almost 4 million students in Italy. And also Sant'Egidio Language and Culture schools start a new school year. About 400 people from many countries, eager to learn Italian and fully integrate into society, have already enrolled at the Trastevere school in Rome.



In Rome, enrolments for Italian Language and Culture courses (level A1-A2-B1-B2-C1) can be made at the office in Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere, 23.



The office is open from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm on Thursdays and from 9.30 am to 12.30 am on Sundays.



you can book an appointment on the website gentidipace.it



All courses are free of charge, 2 photos are required for the school card.



A1 and A2 courses are twice a week, 2 hours per class. Levels B1, B2, C1 are once a week, class is 2 hours 30. Courses take place every day including Sundays. Because of the current pandemic situation, if the number of participants in the classes exceeds the number of available seats in the hall, part of the students will be required to join class online. Students attending face-to-face classes must have a vaccination certificate. A level certificate will be issued at the end of the course.



It is also possible to take a language certification exam (PLIDA or CELI) after having attended a language course.



Sant'Egidio school of language and culture is also present in the following districts in Rome:



CASSIA, ESQUILINO - MONTI, NOMENTANO, PRIMA PORTA, PRIMAVALLE, TIBURTINO, TORPIGNATTARA, TORRENOVA, OSTIA



and in other Italian cities:



GENOVA, NAPOLI, MILANO, FIRENZE, TORINO, NOVARA, PISA, LIVORNO, CATANIA, MESSINA, TREVISO, TRIESTE



If you need further information on schedule and locations, please fill in the form below: