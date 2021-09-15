news

Day of prayer and fasting for Afghanistan. Prayer vigil in unity with the Church of Rome and in response to Pope Francis' appeal, at Santa Maria in Trastevere. Preaching by Marco Impagliazzo

"In historic moments like this one we cannot remain indifferent; the history of the Church teaches us this. As Christians this situation involves us. For this reason I address an appeal, to everyone, to intensify your prayer and practice fasting".

In response to these words of Pope Francis, the diocese of Rome has called for a day of prayer and fasting for Afghanistan today, September 15th .

Prayer vigil in unity with the Church of Rome and in response to Pope Francis' appeal, at Santa Maria in Trastevere, 8 p.m. streaming

Insights:



An interview with Andrea Riccardi: fasting and prayer called for by the Pope, a "revolt" against war