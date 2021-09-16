news
Prayer for the Church, live stream at 8 p.m. (CEST)
September 16 2021Live streaming prayer
The Jews today celebrate Yom Kippur (Day of Expiation).
The prayer with the Community of Sant'Egidio is broadcast live on both the website of Sant’Egidio and Facebook page from Monday to Friday at 8 pm (UTC 1). The Liturgy is streamed on Saturdays at 7.30 pm (UTC 1).
